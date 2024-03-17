Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri heap praise on Ravichandran Ashwin

Chennai, March 16
Rahul Dravid hopes that he doesn’t call it quits anytime soon. Ravi Shastri would like to see him harass batters for at least two more years while Anil Kumble finds it perplexing that he isn’t a regular in India’s overseas fixtures.
If ever Ravichandran Ashwin needed validation for being a rare talent, three national coaches — one current and two former — provided it heartily on the same evening, at the same platform and almost at the same time.
“I hope he is not finished. He has moved the craft of spin bowling through his hard work, dedication and innovation. That’s a great legacy to have. Fantastic! Well done and inspired a whole generation of young spinners,” Dravid said during a felicitation function organised by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to celebrate Ashwin’s 500-wicket mark and completion of 100 Tests.
Dravid’s predecessor Shastri, in his inimitable baritone, urged Ashwin to continue playing with the minds of the batters for a few more years. “Achievements of gigantic proportions. It’s no joke. Wish you the best. I believe you still have a lot of cricket left. Spinners mature with each passing age. Feel very proud. Well done, enjoy and keep harassing batsmen for at least a couple of years more,” said Shastri.
