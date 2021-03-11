KL Rahul injured, Rishabh Pant to lead India vs SA

New Delhi, June 8
Rishabh Pant was today appointed the India skipper for the T20 series against South Africa starting tomorrow. The 24-year-old, who captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL in the last two seasons, replaced KL Rahul. The opener was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. Pant, who was earlier named the vice-captain, will have comeback man Hardik Pandya as his deputy.
India are without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series. Left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav too has been ruled out of the series due to a hand injury.
“I think (my stint as DC skipper) will help me a lot,” Pant said. “When you keep on doing the same thing over a period of time you tend to improve,” he added.
Pant’s journey as India skipper will begin at his hometown. “It is a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown,” he said.
