KL Rahul injured, Rishabh Pant to lead India vs SA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

Rishabh Pant was today appointed the India skipper for the T20 series against South Africa starting tomorrow. The 24-year-old, who captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL in the last two seasons, replaced KL Rahul. The opener was ruled out of the series due to a groin injury. Pant, who was earlier named the vice-captain, will have comeback man Hardik Pandya as his deputy.

India are without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series. Left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav too has been ruled out of the series due to a hand injury.

“I think (my stint as DC skipper) will help me a lot,” Pant said. “When you keep on doing the same thing over a period of time you tend to improve,” he added.

Pant’s journey as India skipper will begin at his hometown. “It is a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown,” he said.