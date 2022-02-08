Cricket: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Saini join India camp

PTI

Ahmedabad, February 7

Vice-captain KL Rahul and batter Mayank Agarwal joined the Indian camp today after missing the first ODI against West Indies.

Navdeep Saini, who was in isolation after contracting Covid-19, is also back. Rahul, Agarwal and Saini trained at the Narendra Modi Stadium here as India organised optional nets ahead of the second ODI. —

#Cricket #kl rahul #mayank agarwal #navdeep saini