Rahul reflects on hard times, says criticism regarding performance was ‘painful’

  • Sports
KL Rahul shifted the gears as the match progressed. PTI



PTI

Chennai, October 9

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has conceded that he found the barrage of criticism directed at him painful and puzzling especially when his performance was not that bad.

Rahul, who was out of action for months due to a thigh injury he sustained during the IPL in May, returned to the side during the Asia Cup last month, where he finished as the side’s third-highest run-scorer.

“There was a lot of criticism, people were commenting on my performance in every match and situation. I wasn’t able to understand why it was happening, because my performance wasn’t that bad. So, that was very painful.” Rahul said.

After missing the opening two games of the Asia Cup due to a niggle, Rahul collected 169 runs in three innings at a laudable average of 84.50 and a strike rate of 89.41, including a century.

“I know the pain of going through an injury and the process of coming back initially, and then, I had an injury during the IPL, and when I found out I’ll be losing four-five months, being a part of the World Cup was also not a 100% sure. So, that was a very difficult time,” he said.

The 31-year-old displayed his free-flowing form during India’s World Cup opener against Australia, where he played an unbeaten knock of 97, taking his side to six-wicket win from a crunch situation.

Speaking on how he shaped his mind ahead of his return, especially with the World Cup in mind, he revealed that the dream of playing the competition at home kept him going.

“I already knew in my mind and understood the process. I was very positive as well, and there was only one motivation that I had to come back before the World Cup, and I have to be a part of this home World Cup,” he added. “We were preparing for a lot of time keeping this in mind, and every morning, I have been waking up thinking we need to win the World Cup, and that has been my only motivation.” — PTI

Mhambrey relishing Rahul’s return

Chennai: Architect of India’s six-wicket win over Australia, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has a solid all-round game and provides stability in the middle-order, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. “We always knew what Rahul brings to the team, the quality of a batter he is, especially in the middle-order. We need someone, and he is that kind of a player who plays spin well, also the fast bowlers and the seamers,” said Mhambrey during an interaction. “So, in that sense, he gives you the stability and confidence. And, the way he has played in the past, we definitely trusted him, and it’s good to have him back.”

Gill ruled out of clash against Afghanistan

New Delhi: Shubman Gill was today ruled out of India’s next fixture against Afghanistan here on Wednesday as he remains under medical supervision in Chennai. The Indian team on Monday travelled from Chennai to Delhi but Gill, who also missed the opener against Australia due to an illness, stayed back. PTI

Kuldeep Yadav has been the most consistent bowler for India in the past few months. Reuters

Adding pace made Kuldeep deadly

Chennai: A few years ago, when Kuldeep Yadav got clobbered in white-ball cricket, everyone told him what his problem was — slower through the air and the lack of pace off the surface to trouble batters.

But no one told the 29-year-old left-arm wrist spinner what was the solution to that problem even as he sustained a serious knee injury during the Covid-hit IPL in the UAE in 2020.

“Everyone told me my deliveries required pace but no one told me how to do it,” said Kuldeep. Kuldeep’s tweak in action is a self-taught one but a tip from former India physio Ashish Kaushik did help. “Once I was coming back from injury, it was physio Ashish Kaushik who advised that the load on my right leg should be less. Post rehab, I implemented that in my training and I felt the difference.”

