Rain delays start of first T20 between South Africa and India

December 10
The start of the first Twenty20 International in a three-match series between hosts South Africa and India has been delayed by rain in Durban on Sunday.
The match was scheduled to start at 1400 GMT but the toss has been delayed indefinitely with more wet weather predicted through the afternoon and evening.
The fixture is the first on India’s all-format tour to South Africa, with further T20 matches to come in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) on Tuesday and Johannesburg on Thursday.
They will then switch format for three One Day Internationals between December 17-21.
Meanwhile, the first test will start on December 26 in Pretoria, with the second on January 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.
