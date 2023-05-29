Rain hits IPL final between GT and CSK

Ahmedabad: The final of the IPL will be played tomorrow after heavy rain here did not allow a single ball to be bowled in the contest between champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings today. It started drizzling in the afternoon and the rain subsequently grew heavy, first delaying toss and then holding up play. Once the umpires realised the ground could not be ready for action by the cut-off time, they deferred the game to its reserve day. agencies