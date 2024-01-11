Rain washes out India-SA final in U-19 Tri-Nation

Johannesburg: The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain. Five-time champions India will now shift their focus on the U-19 World Cup beginning on January 19. They will face Australia in a warm-up fixture in Pretoria on Saturday.
KATHMANDU
Nepal’s Lamichhane gets 8 years after rape conviction
A court in Nepal sentenced the country’s highest-profile cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years in jail after he was convicted of raping an 18-year-old woman. His lawyer said he would launch a higher court appeal. Lamichhane, 23, has been the face of cricket in Nepal and the only player from the Himalayan country to take part in prominent T20 leagues in India, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies.
London
Tottenham sign forward Werner on loan from Leipzig
Tottenham signed Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig, giving the Germany forward another shot at the Premier League after his inconsistent stint with Chelsea. The 27-year-old Werner joined Spurs on a six-month deal.
Adelaide
Pegula advances to Adelaide quarterfinals
Second seed Jessica Pegula had a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win over Bernarda Pera to advance to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. Agencies
