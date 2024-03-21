Raina says Dhoni can play for 2-3 years more

ANI

Ahead of the IPL, former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina opined that Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni can play for at least two to three years more. The left-hander asserted that this year would be more important for CSK as the 42-year-old will likely elect a new leader for the five-time champions. “This year is probably more important for CSK than MS Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy He is 42 now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years,” Raina said.

#Cricket #IPL