Raina says Dhoni can play for 2-3 years more

Ahead of the IPL, former India middle-order batter Suresh Raina opined that Chennai Super Kings’ skipper MS Dhoni can play for at least two to three years more. The left-hander asserted that this year would be more important for CSK as the 42-year-old will likely elect a new leader for the five-time champions. “This year is probably more important for CSK than MS Dhoni because we will see who he is going to select as his deputy He is 42 now. I would like to see him play for five more years or at least 2-3 years,” Raina said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...
Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications
All about complexity of obtaining bail bail under PMLA and t...
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...