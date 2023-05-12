Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal scripts history, slams fastest half-century in IPL 2023

ANI
Kolkata, May 11
Rajasthan Royals (RR) explosive batter Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday produced an exhibition in power-hitting to script history, becoming the first player to slam the fastest half-century in Indian Premier League (IPL).
Jaiswal achieved this feat in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Jaiswal slammed the half-century in just 13 balls to script his incredible milestone to his name.
KL Rahul (14), Pat Cummins (14), Yusuf Pathan (15) and Sunil Narine (15) are the other three players to have achieved the milestone.
The milestone was previously held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who had scored a 50 in 14 balls. Yusuf Pathan was third on the list with a 50 in 15 balls.
Coming to the match, Jaiswal started the run chase for the RR with a flying start as he single-handedly slammed Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of the innings.
Earlier in the match, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a fine performance to bag four wickets, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs spell. Chahal and Trent Boult's blistering spells helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) restrict Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 149/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Eden Gardens on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest ‘illegal’, orders his immediate release
The court also took note of about 90 to 100 Rangers personne...
Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test
Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...
Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks
The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role...
Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row
CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...
‘No third front as far as I am concerned’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik says BJD will go solo in General election 2024 as he meets PM Modi
Remarks came two days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met him in...