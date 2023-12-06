Rajeshwari Kumari, Vivaan Kapoor win trap shooting national trials

New Delhi

Paris Olympics quota winner Rajeshwari Kumari today won the first national selection trial in women’s trap, while Vivaan Kapoor triumphed in the men’s category. Rajeshwari Kumari and teenager Bhavya Tripathi were tied at 43 hits in the final. Bhavya then missed the first shoot-off shot as Rajeshwari made no mistake. Shreyasi Singh was third. Vivaan hit 44 targets in the final and found himself tied with Zoravar Singh Sandhu, who missed his third shoot-off target. Former world champion Manavjit Sandhu came third.

New Delhi

Sprinter who ran alone in Delhi meet fails dope test

Lalit Kumar, who ran alone in the 100m final at the Delhi Athletics Championships in September after seven other competitors pulled out on hearing the presence of NADA officials, has failed a dope test, according to officials. It is learnt that Kumar’s urine sample collected after the race on September 26 has returned positive for a banned steroid.

New Delhi

Ashwini-Tanisha climb four spots to world No. 28

The women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto jumped four places to reach world No. 28 in the latest BWF rankings. Ashwini, 36, and Tanisha, 20, who started playing together in January, finished runners-up at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Sunday. Priyanshu Rajawat, who reached the semifinals in men’s singles, also gained a place to break into the top-30.

New Delhi

WFI election date to be announced after December 8

The notification to hold the stalled Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections could be issued on or after December 8, the date set for inclusion of any changes in the electoral college published earlier this year.

Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants beat Mumba 39-37 for third win on trot

Sonu Jaglan was Gujarat Giants’ hero yet again as he powered them to an incredible 39-37 triumph over U Mumba in a Pro Kabaddi League match here today. The fact that this was Fazel Atrachali’s 100th game as captain made the win all the more special for Giants. — Agencies