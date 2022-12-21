Ram and Salisbury headline Tata Open Maharashtra

Pune
India's Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan will not defend their Tata Open Maharashtra title together as they will pair up with different partners at the ATP 250 event, in which reigning US Open doubles champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury will also feature. World No. 19 Bopanna, the two-time champion, teams up with Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, while Ramanathan plays alongside Mexico's Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.
New Delhi
Rajasthan United edge past Aizawl in I-League
Skipper Martin Chaves produced the solitary goal as Rajasthan United defeated Aizawl FC 1-0 in an I-League match at the Ambedkar Stadium here today. Chaves' deflected strike in the 12th minute proved to be the difference between the teams at the end of a pulsating encounter that saw multiple chances created at both ends.
Bhopal
Nikhat, Simranjit advance in national boxing
World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) began their campaign in the sixth Elite Women's National Boxing Championships dominating wins today. Telangana's Nikhat beat Tamil Nadu's LK Abinaya in a Round-of-32 bout. Punjab's Simranjit was at her attacking best against Nilzaya Angmo of Ladakh.
New Delhi
Sudeva fined Rs 60,000 for fielding ineligible player
The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on Sudeva Delhi FC for fielding an ineligible player in their I-League match against Mumbai Kenkre. Agencies
