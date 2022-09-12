Ramiz Raja asks 'Aap India se hain, aap to bade khush honge?', grabs Indian reporter's phone after Pakistan's defeat in Asia Cup finals

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 12

A video of PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja getting angry at an Indian journalist and grabbing his phone has gone viral. This was after Pakistan lost the Asia Cup final.

The video shows the journalist asking, "People are very sad. What message would you give them?" Getting angry at this, Raja said, "Aap India se honge? Aap to bade khush honge?"

Ramiz was visibly miffed with the Indian journalist's question and countered with him for using the word 'awam' (common people) after Pakistan's loss to Sri Lanka.

In a video shared by the journaist, the PCB chief was then seen grabbing the journalist's phone to stop the recording.

Ramiz Raja behaviour towards the Indian journalist asking what can be described as a routine question was uncalled for.

It was when Ramiz Raja was leaving the Dubai International Stadium after Pakistan's 23-run loss to Sri Lanka when a few journalists and fans circled him to get his reaction on the match.

Among them was this journalist who asked him if he had any message for Pakistan's people who must be unhappy after the defeat in the final.

Below is the conversation between Ramiz Raja and the Indian journalist:

Journalist: "Awam badi nakhush hai. Unke lie koi sandesh?

Ramiz Raja: "Dekhie aap India se honge, aapke (awam) toh bohut khush honge."

Journalist: "Hum khush nahi hai.”

Ramiz Raja: "Kaunsi awam?

Journalist: "Maine dekha hai Pakistan k logo ko rote hue jate. Kya main ghalat bol raha hu Ramiz bhai?

Ramiz Raja: "Aap awam ko generalise kar rahe hai.

