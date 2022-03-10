Ramkumar bows out of Indian Wells qualifying event

Indian Wells: Ramkumar Ramanathan’s winless run against Liam Broady continued as the Indian Davis Cupper suffered his fourth straight defeat against the Briton to bow out of the Indian Wells Masters’ qualifying event but Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced at the Mexico Challenger tournament. He lost 2-6 6-3 4-6 to 17th seed Broady in the opening round. Meanwhile, Prajnesh knocked out American wildcard Ryan Harrison 6-3 6-4.

Birmingham

CWG hockey: Men, women to open against Ghana

Indian men’s hockey team will open its campaign at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games against minnows Ghana on July 31 while the women team will also square-off against the same rivals on July 29. Two-time silver medallist Indian men are placed in a relatively easy Pool B alongside England, Canada, Wales and Ghana. The women are in Pool A with England, Canada, Wales and Ghana.

London

Ronaldo holds talks with agent to leave Man United

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with his agent Jorge Mendes over leaving Manchester United.

There have been rumours since Manchester United dropped the 37-year-old for the derby clash with Manchester City on Sunday with interim boss Ralf Rangnick claiming his absence was due to a hip injury, but there were reports that Ronaldo was not injured.

Muelheim An Der Ruhr

German Open: Ishaan-Sai Pratheek pair advances

Indian men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K moved into the second round even as majority of their compatriots suffered defeats at the German Open here. Ishaan and Sai Pratheek took just 30 minutes to get the better of English duo of Callum Hemming and Steven Stalwood 21-15 21-16 in their tournament opener.