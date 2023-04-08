Ramkumar enters semifinals; all-Indian doubles final

Chennai: Second seed Ramkumar Ramanathan beat compatriot Nikhil Poonacha 6-36-4 to book a semifinal berth in the ITF Futures tennis tournament. Ramkumar will next face compatriot Sidharth Rawat. Rawat edged out David Perez Sanz 7-5 7-6(7). Top seed Vladyslav Orlov of Ukraine bowed out after retiring during his match against local player Manish Sureshkumar. Third seed Digvijay Pratap Singh ousted fifth seed Florent Bax 6-3 6-2. Vishnu Vardhan and Nitin Kumar Sinha will face Sai Karteek Reddy and T Macherla in the doubles final.
Noida
Gaurav ends 14-year wait for second PGTI title
Noida’s Gaurav Pratap Singh ended a 14-year wait for his second PGTI title with a playoff victory at the Delhi-NCR Open. The 38-year-old, playing at his home course, shot a 1-under 71 before prevailing in a playoff against Faridabad’s Karan Pratap Singh. The two had finished at 8-under. Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta (69) and Sudhir Sharma (71) claimed the tied-third place at 7-under.
Monaco
World steeplechase champ Jeruto suspended for doping
Norah Jeruto, the Kenya-born runner who won the World Championships gold for Kazakhstan in the 3,000 metre steeplechase last year, has been provisionally suspended on suspicion of breaking anti-doping rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. A notice of charge has been issued against Jeruto, 27, for the use of a prohibited substance or method, according to an entry on the website of the AIU, which oversees doping cases in track and field.
Hove (UK)
Skipper Pujara hits ton for Sussex ahead of WTC Final
Senior India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, leading Sussex, scored a century in the first innings against Durham in the County Championship Division 2. Pujara brought up his ton in 134 balls. Pujara scored 115 off 163 balls. agencies
