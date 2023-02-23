Ramkumar in doubles last-8

PTI

Bengaluru, February 22

India’s Ramkumar Ramanathan and his Italian partner Francesco Maestrelli stormed into the doubles quarterfinals of the Bengaluru Open here today.

Ramanathan and Maestrelli recorded a 6-2 7-6(4) win over Colin Sinclair and Miljan Zekic. Anirudh Chandrasekhar and N Prashanth also booked their berth with a 7-5 6-2 win over SD Prajwal Dev and Parikshit Somani. The pair of Arjun Kadhe and Max Neuchrist also reached the last-eight.