 Rampant England set Pakistan 343-run target in Rawalpindi Test : The Tribune India

Pakistan's lower order dug in to reduce England's first-innings lead before getting dismissed for 579

England’s Joe Root plays a shot during 1st Test against Pakistan at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindion Sunday. Reuters



AP

Rawalpindi, December 4

Rampant England continued its bid to force a result against Pakistan, declaring its second innings on the fourth day of the first Test and setting the hosts a target of 343 on Sunday.

England, which earlier held a first-innings lead of 78 runs, declared on 264-7 at tea, with a maximum of 130 overs of play left in its first Test in Pakistan in 17 years.

Pakistan's lower order dug in to reduce England's first-innings lead before getting dismissed for 579.

Joe Root smashed 73 and Harry Brook followed his belligerent century in the first innings with 87 off 65 balls before getting bowled by fast bowler Naseem Shah (2-66) at the stroke of the tea interval with captain Ben Stokes declaring a short time later.

England added a brisk 218 runs in the second session to finish the innings with a belligerent run rate of 7.4 an over, which matched its first-innings aggression that saw the visitors rack up an electrifying total of 657.

England lost first-innings century-makers Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope to reach 46-2 in seven overs before lunch to underline its plans of setting up a target for Pakistan.

Pakistan's inexperienced bowling resources were further reduced when debutant fast bowler Haris Rauf couldn't recover from his strained right quad and was unable to bowl in the second innings.

Root survived soon after completing his half century when Naseem couldn't hold on to a reverse sweep in the covers before legspinner Zahid Mahmood (2-84) dismissed Root and then Stokes for a duck in a single over.

Earlier, offspinner Will Jacks, who was given his test debut at the last minute after Ben Foakes had to sit out due to a viral infection, picked up 6-161 on a wicket doing few favors to the bowlers before Pakistan was eventually bowled out.

Pakistan's tailenders frustrated England for nearly 1.5 hours with Agha Salman scoring 53 off 67 balls after the home team resumed on 499-7.

Salman shared a 57-run stand with Mahmood (17), who didn't play a false shot despite being surrounded by at least six England fielders close to the bat for much of his time at the crease.

Salman successfully overturned on-field umpire Joe Wilson's leg before decision through a television referral just before reaching his half-century.

TV replays suggested Jacks had pitched the ball outside the line of leg stump when the batter attempted a reverse sweep but missed the line of the ball and was struck on the front pad.

Salman reached his second test half-century by chipping leftarm spinner Jack Leach over covers before edging Jacks to the lone slip. Leach bowled the bulk of the overs with Jacks and finished with 2-190.

Injured Rauf (12), who will not be bowling in the second innings due to his strained quad, hung in with Mahmood and added a further 22 runs before Jacks finally wrapped up the innings by dismissing both batters.

