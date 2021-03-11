Rampant Leeds beat Chelsea 3-0

LEEDS, August 21

Leeds United produced a relentless display to earn a 3-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea today as they continued to impress under American coach Jesse Marsch. In a raucous Elland Road atmosphere, two goals in five first-half minutes saw the hosts race into a 2-0 lead with Chelsea, who finished with 10 men, unable to cope with the intensity.

The opener came after a monumental error from away goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, allowing American Brenden Aaronson in to score his first Premier League goal on 33 minutes, before Rodrigo headed in his fourth of the season to make it two.

There was no letting up from Leeds as they put the game to bed with a 69th-minute third through Jack Harrison, before Chelsea’s close-season signing Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off late on.

A second victory from three at the start of the new campaign came at a canter from there on in, helping Leeds climb up to second in the standings with seven points, while Chelsea’s first loss leaves them down in 12th with four.

“We scored an own goal and conceded from a set piece,” Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel said. “The defeat is nothing to do with pressing, nothing to do with running less kilometres and nothing to do with the style of Leeds.”

Man City fight back

NEWCASTLE: Quickfire goals by Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City recover from two goals down to draw 3-3 with Newcastle United in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at St James’ Park. Neither side had conceded a goal in the league this season but Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for champions City in the fifth minute, ghosting in and catching the defence flat-footed. — Reuters