Ranji Trophy 1st phase from Feb 10, knockouts May 30

New Delhi: The first phase of the much-anticipated Ranji Trophy will take place from February 10 to March 15 before the premier domestic event takes a break during the IPL and resumes from May 30 to June 26 for the knockouts, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed state units today.

Fatorda

ISL: Mumbai, ATKMB settle for 1-1 draw

Heavyweights Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan displayed their full repertoire but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League here today. David Williams opened the scoring for ATKMB but an own goal from Pritam Kotal in restored parity for Mumbai.

Bengaluru

PKL: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans

Sagar clinched 9 tackle points as he helped Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans 43-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today.

Yaounde (Cameroon)

African Cup: Mane caps 3-1 win to send Senegal into final

Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final.

Canberra

Australia retain women's Ashes with 2 ODIs to spare

Australia retained the women's Ashes after beating England in the first One-day international of the multi-format series today. England required wins in all three ODIs to win but lost by 27 runs after getting all out for 178, needing 206 to win. Agencies