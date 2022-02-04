Ranji Trophy 1st phase from Feb 10, knockouts May 30

New Delhi: The first phase of the much-anticipated Ranji Trophy will take place from February 10 to March 15 before the premier domestic event takes a break during the IPL and resumes from May 30 to June 26 for the knockouts, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed state units today.
Fatorda
ISL: Mumbai, ATKMB settle for 1-1 draw
Heavyweights Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan displayed their full repertoire but had to settle for a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League here today. David Williams opened the scoring for ATKMB but an own goal from Pritam Kotal in restored parity for Mumbai.
Bengaluru
PKL: Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans
Sagar clinched 9 tackle points as he helped Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans 43-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today.
Yaounde (Cameroon)
African Cup: Mane caps 3-1 win to send Senegal into final
Sadio Mané set up one goal and scored the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach its second successive African Cup of Nations final.
Canberra
Australia retain women's Ashes with 2 ODIs to spare
Australia retained the women's Ashes after beating England in the first One-day international of the multi-format series today. England required wins in all three ODIs to win but lost by 27 runs after getting all out for 178, needing 206 to win. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...