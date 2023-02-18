 Ranji Trophy: Arpit Vasavada acts as kryptonite to West Bengal : The Tribune India

Ranji Trophy: Arpit Vasavada acts as kryptonite to West Bengal

Saurashtra’s Arpit Vasavada was unbeaten on 81 at stumps. PTI



PTI

Kolkata, February 17

Three years after he dashed West Bengal’s hopes of winning the Ranji Trophy in the final, Arpit Vasavada came back to haunt them at the same stage again with an unbeaten 81 to take Saurashtra closer to their second title here today.

The Saurashtra vice-captain, whose 106 handed them a match-winning first-innings lead in the 2020 final in Rajkot, got under the skin of the West Bengal bowlers again by hitting 11 boundaries and sharing two key partnerships with Sheldon Jackson (59) and Chirag Jani (57 not out).

Vasavada and Jani, who were going strong with an unbroken 113-run partnership, boosted the run-rate in the post-tea session as Saurashtra extended their first-innings lead to 143.

At stumps, Saurashtra were 317/5 on Day 2 in reply to West Bengal’s 174 all out.

Their pace-heavy attack turning out to be a big let-down, West Bengal took 46 minutes to get the first breakthrough in the morning session.

By then, overnight batter Harvik Desai (50) had got to his 12th half-century in a dogged partnership with nightwatchman Chetan Sakariya, who saw off the first hour with a resolute eight off 45 balls.

Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel dismissed Desai and Sakariya, but Vasavada seized control with Jackson in a 95-run partnership that set the tone and took the team score past West Bengal’s 174.

Batting out Bengal

If head coach Niraj Odedra’s words are any indication, Saurashtra are looking to bat West Bengal out of the final on the third day.

“We got to bat a little bit longer. Basically we want to see through the first session (tomorrow), till lunch. If we can extend that till evening it would be better. The longer we bat, the better it would be,” Odedra said.

“The wicket also eased out a bit, it will be even better tomorrow. That’s how most of the wickets are in India, as moisture dries up. It’s still a long way,” he added.

Despite conceding a massive first-innings lead to the opponents, West Bengal’s coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla refused to believe that it was as good as over for them.

“There are still three more days left in the match. You have to think before giving a headline,” Shukla told reporters.

Brief scores: West Bengal 174 vs Saurashtra 317/5 in 87 overs (Vasavada 81*, Jackson 59; Mukesh 2/83, Porel 2/72).

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

