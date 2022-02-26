Ranji Trophy: Haryana take the game to Punjab on Day 2

PTI

New Delhi, February 25

Skipper Himanshu Rana led from the front with his fourth First-Class century as Haryana reached 204/3 in a strong reply to Punjab’s mammoth 444 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group F fixture here today.

Rana slammed 16 fours en route his unbeaten 113 from 177 balls, while Yashu Sharma, who scored his maiden First-Class century against Tripura in the last match, gave him good support at the other end with 69 not out.

Haryana were trailing Punjab by 240 runs at the end of Day 2. They had a jittery start and were 4/2 after losing both their openers Shubham Rohilla (4) and Mayank Shandilya (0) by the second over.

Earlier, resuming the day at 368/5, Punjab lost their remaining five wickets for 76 runs in 23 overs as Haryana staged a spirited show largely due to off-spinner Aman Kumar’s fine 4/88.

The 22-year-old ran through the lower-order after seamer Ajit Chahal (3/74) got the first breakthrough in the first hour’s play.

Tripura all out for 202 vs HP

In another Group F match, Tripura were all out for 202 in reply to Himachal Pradesh’s 365.

KB Pawan top-scored for Tripura with 34, while Bishal Ghosh and Rajat Dey chipped in with 30-run knocks each but the rest of the team collapsed as left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar snared five wickets in 21.2 overs, conceding just 55 runs.

Brief scores: Punjab 444 in 111 overs (Mandeep 159*, Malhotra 100; Aman Kumar 4/88 vs Haryana 204/3 in 57 overs (Rana 113*); Himachal Pradesh 365 in 108.4 overs (Kalsi 147, Dhawan 68; Shah 3/50) vs Tripura 202 in 68.5 overs (Pawan 34; Dagar 5/55).

Delhi on brink of exit

Guwahati: Dogged southpaw Jonty Sidhu stood between Delhi and elimination as Delhi were reduced to 223/8, still 28 runs behind Jharkhand’s 251, on the second day of the Group H clash.

Having conceded the first innings lead to Tamil Nadu in their previous match, Delhi have only one point. If they fail to get three points from this game, they would need an outright win in their final match as another one-pointer would ensure their exit in the group stage.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 251 vs Delhi 223/8 (Sidhu 78 batting; Nadeem 3/58); Tamil Nadu 470 (Aparajith 166, Indrajith 101) vs Chhattisgarh 105/5 (Bhatia 47; R Sai Kishore 2/20).

Krishna lords over J&K

Pacer Prasidh Krishna starred with a six-wicket haul to demolish Jammu and Kashmir in their first innings as Karnataka took control of their Elite Group C match.

Brief scores: Karnataka 302 all out in 103.1 overs (Nair 175; Malik 2/35) and 128/2 in 42 overs (Samarth 62) vs J&K 93 all out in 29.5 overs (Krishna 6/35). —

#Cricket #ranji trophy