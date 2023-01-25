Ranji Trophy: Jadeja fails to make entrance

PTI

Chennai, January 24

Returning to competitive cricket after nearly six months, India’s premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went wicketless in his 17 overs on a slow pitch here at Chepauk as Tamil Nadu made 183/4 against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy Group B match here today.

In the presence of national selector Sridharan Sharath, who was seen talking to Jadeja after the first day’s play, the star left-arm spinner’s fitness was put to test ahead of the Australia Test series as he ended up with 0/36 off 17 overs.

Jadeja is leading Saurashtra in their last group league match, with Cheteshwar Pujara and regular captain Jaydev Unadkat rested ahead of the marquee four-match rubber against Australia, beginning in Nagpur on February 9.

Opting to bat, Tamil Nadu lost Narayan Jagadeesan in the second over of the day. Thereafter, opener Sai Sudharsan and twins Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith steadied the ship with scores of 45 each. Elsewhere, Vidarbha’s game against Punjab and Chandigarh’s match against Jammu & Kashmir in Group D saw the opening day’s play being truncated due to rain and bad light.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 183/4 in 90 overs (Sudharsan 45, Aparajith 45, Indrajith 45; Jani 2/30) vs Saurashtra; Hyderabad 247/4; 90 overs (Rayudu 90, Sahani 67; Mehra 2/38) vs Delhi; Haryana 158/6 in 53 overs (Hooda 42, Yuvraj 34; Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand; HP 15/0 in 4.4 overs vs UP; Vidarbha 1/0 in 1 over vs Punjab; Chandigarh 18/0 in 6 overs vs J&K.