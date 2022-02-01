Ranji Trophy league phase from February 16 to March 5

New Delhi
Red-ball domestic cricket in India will make a much-awaited return after two years when the league stage of the Ranji Trophy is held from February 16 to March 5, as per the revised scheduled prepared by the BCCI.
Boca Raton (US)
Aditi finishes T-13 as Lydia Ko wins title at Gainbridge
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok got her 2022 season off to a solid start with a T-13 finish at the Gainbridge LPGA here. Aditi, who shot 66 on the first day, closed the week with three birdies against a lone bogey for 2-under 70 that saw her total 4-under 284.
Bengaluru
PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers
Raiders Ajay Kumar and Pardeep Kumar helped Gujarat Giants beat Haryana Steelers 32-26 in the Pro Kabaddi League here today. Gujarat dominated right from the first whistle and gave Haryana’s defence no chance to stamp their authority.
Liverpool
Lampard appointed coach by Everton
Everton have appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League club said today. Everton sacked Rafa Benitez this month after a 2-1 defeat at Norwich City left the Merseyside club six points above the relegation zone.
Fatorda
Record-breaker Ogbeche helps Hyderabad to 5-0 win
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a brace on either side of halftime to take him top of the charts in the Hero Indian Super League’s all-time scorers’ list and also ensure Hyderabad FC a 5-0 win over NorthEast United FC here today.
London
Clamour grows for 5-day women’s Tests after thriller
Women’s Test matches should be played over five days to produce more results, current and former players said after England and Australia battled out a thrilling draw in Canberra on Sunday. Australia’s brave declaration set up an intriguing fourth and final day. — Agencies
