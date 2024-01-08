Ranji Trophy: Openers lead Punjab fightback

PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 7

Prabhsimran Singh’s aggressive century helped Punjab fight back against Karnataka and post 238/3 in their second innings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here today.

Prabhsimran made 100 off 146 balls with 17 boundaries, sharing a 192-run opening-wicket stand with Abhishek Sharma, who hit nine fours and three sixes in his 91 off 123 balls. Punjab wiped out a considerable chunk from the 362-run first innings lead they conceded. However, Punjab still trail by 124 runs. Earlier, Karnataka, who resumed from overnight 461/6, declared their first innings at 514/8.

Meanwhile, no play was possible on the third day of the match between Chandigarh and Railways because of bad light. Chandigarh were bundled out for 96 in their first innings at the Sector 16 Stadium and Railways ended the second day at 313/4.

Pujara’s 17th double ton

Rajkot: Cheteshwar Pujara showed his insatiable hunger for runs with his 17th double-hundred in First-Class cricket before Prerak Mankad’s all-round show put Saurashtra in command against Jharkhand on Day 3.

Pujara, unbeaten on 157 overnight, ended with 243 not out off 356 balls as Saurashtra declared their first innings at 578/4 in response to Jharkhand’s 142. The declaration came after Mankad (104 not out off 176) completed his second First-Class hundred.

Jharkhand openers Kumar Deobrat (74 not out off 130) and Nazim Siddique (45 off 51) batted with a lot more purpose in the second innings but twin strikes from medium-pacer Mankad left them at 140/2 at stumps.

Brief scores: Punjab: 152 & 238/3 (Prabhsimran 100, Sharma 91) vs Karnataka: 514/8 decl (Padikkal 193, Pandey 118; Arshdeep 3/92); Chandigarh: 96 vs Railways: 313/4; Jharkhand: 142 & 140/2 (Deobrat 74*; Mankad 2/12) vs Saurashtra: 578/4 decl (Pujara 243*, Mankad 104*).

