 Ranji Trophy: Padikkal piles misery on Punjab; Pujara makes star turn with 157 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Ranji Trophy: Padikkal piles misery on Punjab; Pujara makes star turn with 157

Ranji Trophy: Padikkal piles misery on Punjab; Pujara makes star turn with 157

Ranji Trophy: Padikkal piles misery on Punjab; Pujara makes star turn with 157

Devdutt Padikkal made 193 against Punjab. PTI



PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 6

Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey cracked hundreds to power Karnataka to a commanding 461/6 against Punjab on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match here today.

Padikkal (193) and Pandey (118) ensured that Karnataka led by a massive 309 runs in the first innings at close of play, after bundling out their rivals for a lowly 152 on the first day. Padikkal, overnight 80, and Pandey, starting from 13, milked 234 runs for the third wicket as the hosts motored on. Wicketkeeper batter Sharath Srinivas made an unbeaten 55 to add to the total.

Ton-up Pujara

Rajkot: Batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara, ignored for the two-Test series against South Africa, cracked an unbeaten century as defending champions Saurashtra made a mockery of the Jharkhand bowling attack to score 406/4 on Day 2 of their Group A match.

Pujara was 157 not out at stumps, and giving him company at 23 was Prerak Mankad.

Rinku shines in whites

Alappuzha: Rinku Singh displayed his brilliance in red-ball cricket, scoring 92 runs as Uttar Pradesh finished on 302 in their first innings against Kerala in their Elite Group B match.

Resuming the day on 244/5, Rinku added 21 runs before falling to Nidheesh, who took three wickets for Kerala.

Brief scores: Punjab: 152 all out vs Karnataka: 461/6 in 123 overs (Padikkal 193, Pandey 118, Sharath 55; Arshdeep 2/71); Jharkhand: 142 in 49 overs vs Saurashtra: 406/4 in 119 overs (Pujara 157*, Desai 85, Sheldon 54); Chandigarh: 96 all out vs Railways: 313/4 in 83 overs (Vivek 114, Saif 58*); Kerala: 220/6 (Vishnu 74; Kuldeep 3/66) vs UP: 302 (Rinku 92, Jurel 63; Nidheesh 3/68).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Karnataka #Ranji Trophy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Extortion threats prompt Hindu community in Canada to hold public forum

2
World

Video: Alaska plane’s door blown away mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board

3
Trending

Viral video: Paid Rs 4.5 lakh for broken seats, had to use phone torch light; Air India passenger shares her harrowing experience on Delhi-Toronto flight

4
Trending

Imran Khan on Jeffery Epstein's sex clients list? Wasim Akram's video goes viral as Pakistani cricketer debunks allegation against former prime minister

5
India

India creates another landmark as ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft reaches its final destination

6
Entertainment

Feroz Khan would have laughed out loud, says son Fardeen Khan on Zeenat Aman's claim of getting a pay cut on sets of 'Qurbani'

7
India

Indian Navy trying to hunt down pirates involved in hijacking attempt; Indian crew of Liberian-flagged vessel thanks it for rescuing them

8
India

Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala

9
World

Here is why Donald Trump ‘didn't take massage’ at Epstein's estate, reveals 3rd batch of documents

10
Chandigarh

Bikram Majithia appears before Chandigarh court in case of attack on cops during 2021 protest

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Top News

Sunshine moment

Sunshine moment

ISRO puts Aditya-L1 in halo orbit to study sun dynamics | In...

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Centre imposes stringent quality controls on pharma companies

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

Betting app: ED chargesheet names Baghel

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

INDIA bloc to decide in 10-15 days on who will hold which post, says Kharge

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates

Tech, combatants helped Navy secure vessel; hunt on for pirates


Cities

View All

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Five drug peddlers held with 2.4-kg heroin in Amritsar, one escapes

Dense fog makes a comeback after two days respite in Amritsar district

Advisory issued for elderly, kids

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train commences operations

Raid at illegal de-addiction centre in Rayya

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

Congress infighting intensifies ahead of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s rally

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

2 more solar plants to come up in Sector 39

BJP picks core group, ex-MP Jain misses out

Major’s family on holiday returns to burgled house

Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Centre applauds UT’s efforts in weeding out fake beneficiaries

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

BJP, AAP trade barbs over supply of substandard drugs at hospitals in Delhi

Capital records moderate fog, AQI at 321

Liquor bizman gets bail in excise scam

Kejriwal sets agenda for 2024-25 Budget

Fire near Modi Mill flyover triggers snarl-up

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Woman tests +ve for swine flu

Hoshiarpur resident beaten to death over rivalry, 11 booked

Rs 175 cr released for tehsil, sub-tehsil infra works: Minister

City firm duped of Rs 53L, probe on

3 booked for murdering youth

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

Ghost staff scam: FIR registered against seven Ludhiana MC employees, bogus staff

150 mobiles seized from inmates sent for forensic analysis by cops

Speed up process to start C&D waste mgmt plant project, contractor told

In major blow, 15 of 30 drug lords already convicted, rest under trial

4 make vain bid to commit theft at bank

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Nabha residents hold cycle rally to flag issue

Punjab cagers defeat Gujarat in league tie

Rly Board Director-General inspects PLW