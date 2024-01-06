Ranji Trophy: Punjab on the ropes after Vasuki Koushik’s 7-for

Hubballi (Karnataka), January 5
Pacer Vasuki Koushik’s seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten fifty by Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka gain complete command over Punjab on the first day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match here today.
Koushik made good use of the conditions to grab seven for 41 that helped Karnataka bundle out Punjab for a paltry 152 for in their first innings. In reply, the hosts reached 142/3 at close of play as Padikkal made an unbeaten 80 with 14 hits to the fence.
Saurashtra’s flying start
Rajkot: A five-wicket haul by pace-bowling stalwart Chirag Jani and a half-century by opener Harvik Desai helped defending champions Saurashtra take the honours on Day 1 of their Group A first-round match against Jharkhand. Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, won the toss and elected to bowl, with Jani running through their line-up as Jharkhand were dismissed for 142 in 49 overs.
Brief scores: Punjab: 152 all out in 46.5 overs (Wadhera 44; Koushik 7/41) vs Karnataka: 142/3 in 33 overs (Padikkal 80*); Jharkhand: 142 in 49 overs (Kushagra 29; Chirag 5/22) vs Saurashtra: 108/1 in 29 overs (Harvik 54*, Sheldon 37* ).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hijack drama in Arabian Sea, Indian Navy secures vessel, all 21 on board
15 Indians among crew hid in strongroom of Liberian-flagged ...
India’s GDP likely to grow at 7.3% in FY24
NSO estimates beat RBI forecast
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai to travel to New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum ministerial meet
Ambassador Tai will travel to India from January 12-14 and b...
Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, his 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
The crash occurred on Thursday just west of Petit Nevis isla...
Governor cannot sack minister sans CM’s advice: SC
Upholds High Court order on TN minister