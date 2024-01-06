Ranji Trophy: Punjab on the ropes after Vasuki Koushik’s 7-for

PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), January 5

Pacer Vasuki Koushik’s seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten fifty by Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka gain complete command over Punjab on the first day of their Group C Ranji Trophy match here today.

Koushik made good use of the conditions to grab seven for 41 that helped Karnataka bundle out Punjab for a paltry 152 for in their first innings. In reply, the hosts reached 142/3 at close of play as Padikkal made an unbeaten 80 with 14 hits to the fence.

Saurashtra’s flying start

Rajkot: A five-wicket haul by pace-bowling stalwart Chirag Jani and a half-century by opener Harvik Desai helped defending champions Saurashtra take the honours on Day 1 of their Group A first-round match against Jharkhand. Saurashtra, led by Jaydev Unadkat, won the toss and elected to bowl, with Jani running through their line-up as Jharkhand were dismissed for 142 in 49 overs.

Brief scores: Punjab: 152 all out in 46.5 overs (Wadhera 44; Koushik 7/41) vs Karnataka: 142/3 in 33 overs (Padikkal 80*); Jharkhand: 142 in 49 overs (Kushagra 29; Chirag 5/22) vs Saurashtra: 108/1 in 29 overs (Harvik 54*, Sheldon 37* ).

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Karnataka #Ranji Trophy