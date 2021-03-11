Ranji Trophy QF: Punjab in disarray as MP smell win

Alur (Karnataka): Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya ran through the top-order to reduce Punjab to 120/5 in their second innings as Madhya Pradesh continued to enjoy the upper hand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Brief scores: Punjab: 219 & 120/5 in 47 overs (Anmolpreet 31; Kartikeya 4/31); MP: 397 all out (Shubham 102; Chaudhury 5/83)

New delhi

India win third gold in para-shooting World Cup

Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis won the 10m P6 air pistol mixed team event to clinch India’s third gold medal at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Chateauroux, France, today. On Tuesday, Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna became the second Indian para shooter to earn a quota for the Paris Paralympics after securing a gold medal in mixed 10m air rifle SH2 event.

Stavanger (Norway)

Norway chess: Anand beats Radjabov, Carlsen loses

Indian maestro Viswanathan Anand defeated Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov in the seventh round of the Norway Chess tournament to remain in the second spot behind world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. The 52-year-old Indian has 13 points, half a point behind Carlsen, who was shocked by Norwegian compatriot Aryan Tari.

Jakarta

Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen recorded contrasting victories to make a positive start to their respective women’s and men’s singles campaigns at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament. Sen, seeded seventh, outwitted Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-10 21-18, while Sindhu had to toil hard to get the better off Line Christophersen of Denmark 18-21 21-15 21-11.

Jakarta

Golfer Mane takes joint lead in Indonesia

Udayan Mane, the lone Indian at the Asian Development Tour’s OB Golf Invitational, grabbed a share of the first round lead after a superb finish that saw him birdie the last four holes in a row.

Munich

Kane penalty earns England draw against Germany

Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League game, while Italy beat Hungary 2-1 in Cesena.

Madrid

Modric extends contract with Real until 2023

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid and will stay at the European champions at least until June 2023. Agencies