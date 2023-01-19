Ranji Trophy: Rawal, Himmat hand Delhi first-innings lead

New Delhi: Vaibhav Rawal struck a fine century while skipper Himmat Singh scored a fifty as Delhi took a vital first-innings lead over Mumbai in their Group B Ranji Trophy match here today. After bowling out Mumbai for 293 on Tuesday, Delhi, powered on by Rawal and Singh’s fine knocks, reached 316/7 at stumps on Day 2 for a lead of 23 runs. Brief scores: Mumbai 293 vs Delhi 316/7 in 90 overs (Rawal 114, Himmat 85; Avasthi 2/42); Bengal 419 in 113.4 overs (Majumdar 145, Easwaran 57; Harshal 4/80, Ajit 3/76) vs Haryana 163 in 52 overs (Sumit 70*; Akash Deep 5/61); Himachal Pradesh 346 in 104.5 overs (Kalsi 160, Dagar 58; Lemtur 5/74) vs Nagaland 186/5 in 61 overs (Rongsen Jonathan 67*; Galetiya 3/57

Cape Town

India women’s hockey team crushes South Africa 7-0

Following their 5-1 win in the opener, the Indian women’s hockey team registered another big win on the tour of South Africa, crushing the hosts 7-0 in the second match, with stalwart Rani Rampal returning after a long injury lay-off and scoring her second goal in the series.

East London (South Africa)

India hire Troy Cooley as women team’s head coach

Australian Troy Cooley has been roped in as the Indian women cricket team’s bowling coach ahead of the tri-series and the T20 World Cup to be held here. The 57-year-old Tasmanian has served as the fast bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since 2021.

Doha

WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika move into quarters

India’s mixed doubles pair of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTT Contender with a hard-fought win over Tin-Tin Ho and Samuel Walker here on today. The pair toiled before eking out a 6-11 11-8 8-11 11-7 11-8 win over the English pair in their first-round match. agencies