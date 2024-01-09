Ranji Trophy: Red-hot Karnataka show Punjab how it’s done

PTI

Hubballi (Karnataka), January 8

Karnataka cruised to a seven-wicket victory over Punjab in a one-sided Group C match here today to begin their Ranji Trophy campaign on a rousing note.

Rohit Kumar (3/101) and Shubhang Hegde (3/89) toiled hard but kept chipping away at the wickets as Punjab, who resumed the fourth and final day’s play at 238/3, were bundled out for 413.

Karnataka were in the driver’s seat for the major part of the match. Having bowled out Punjab for a modest 152 in the first innings, Karnataka replied with 514/8 declared. Punjab got their act together in the second innings. Karnataka were kept on the field for almost 115 overs, but in the end, Punjab could only manage a slender 51-run overall lead.

Chandigarh earned one point and Railways got three after the two teams played out a draw in Chandigarh in another Group C match.

No play was possible on the third day and when it resumed on the final day today, Chandigarh were all at sea with the bat again. After a mere 96 in their first innings, Chandigarh were 90/5 in their second essay at stumps. Railways had declared overnight at 313/4.

Gujarat beat Tamil Nadu

In another Group C game at Valsad, Gujarat trounced Tamil Nadu by 111 runs to add six points to their kitty.

Tamil Nadu, who resumed the fourth day’s proceedings at 32/2 in their chase of 299, were shot out for 187. Arzan Nagwaswalla (4/34) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers.

In Patna, seamers Shivam Dube (4/10) and Royston Dias (3/35) powered Mumbai to an outright win over Bihar. Mumbai won by an innings and 51 runs in their Group B match.

In Rajkot, Jharkhand’s batters stood their ground in the second innings to play out a draw aginst Saurashtra in their Group A game. Starting the day 296 runs behind, Jharkhand reached 306/3 when stumps were drawn.

Brief scores: Punjab: 152 & 413 in 114.4 overs (Prabhsimran 100, Abhishek 91) vs Karnataka: 514/8 decl & 52/3 (Sharath 21*; Dutta 2/10); Gujarat: 236 & 312 vs TN: 250 & 187 (Kishore 48; Nagwaswalla 4/34, Gaja 3/34); Mumbai: 251 vs Bihar: 100 & 100 (Dube 4/10, Dias 3/35); Jharkhand: 142 & 306/3 (Suraj 113*, Deobrat 91, Virat 51*) vs Saurashtra: 578/4 decl. — PTI

Dhull loses captaincy after defeat

New Delhi: Yash Dhull was today removed as the Delhi captain, hours after the team suffered a heavy defeat against Puducherry in their Ranji Trophy opening match. Senior batter Himmat Singh will now lead the side that takes on Jammu and Kashmir in an away game from January 12. U-19 World Cup-winning captain Dhull was made the skipper of the side in December 2022. Since making his debut in February 2022, Dhull has made 1185 runs at an average of 43.88. He made two and 23 in the nine-wicket loss to Puducherry at home.

