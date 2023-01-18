 Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan’s shout out to selectors : The Tribune India

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan’s shout out to selectors

Ranji Trophy: Sarfaraz Khan’s shout out to selectors

Sarfaraz Khan served yet another reminder to the national selectors with his 125 against Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

Sarfaraz Khan was walking a tightrope after he opened up about his frustrations for not getting a look-in for the upcoming Test series against Australia. What raised eyebrows was the fact that the Mumbai middle-order batsman slammed the selectors for going back on their words.

I am now used to coming in to bat when we are 16/3 or 20/4. One has to spend time on the pitch but after lunch, it becomes easier as bowlers get tired. Sarfaraz Khan

Still smarting from the decision, the 26-year-old walked the talk with a masterful century as he rescued the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions from a precarious 62/3 to take the score to 293 at stumps against Delhi in their Group B clash.

When he walked in, Delhi had an iron grip on the day’s proceedings as all-rounder Pranshu Vijayran had dismissed Armaan Jaffer and his younger brother Musheer with his gentle seamers. He also removed Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, who was brilliantly caught at gully by Vaibhav Rawal. The task of rebuilding the innings was left to the middle-order mainstay, and the burly batter duly obliged.

He first struck a 44-run partnership with wicketkeeper Prasad Panwar for the fifth wicket and then teamed up with Shams Mulani for the sixth as the duo added 143 runs to get Mumbai breathing again.

By the time he was dismissed — his was the seventh wicket to fall — the batter had scored 125 runs that included 16 hits to the fence and four massive sixes.

Sarfaraz touched on his ability to bat with the tail after the end of day’s play.

“I am now used to coming in to bat when we are 16/3 or 20/4. One has to spend time on the pitch but after lunch, it becomes easier as bowlers get tired. Then you can score quickly. I have also developed this habit to bat with the tail,” Sarfaraz said.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw’s quest of making another century in the first session came a cropper after he was given out leg-before to a ball that was clearly missing the stumps. Shaw, who came into the match after amassing 379 against Assam, stayed at the pitch for over five seconds, giving a cold stare to umpire S Ravi before heading back to the pavilion.

Brief scores: Mumbai 293 all out in 79.3 overs (Sarfaraz 125, Shaw 40; Vijayran 4/66, Yogesh 2/61) vs Delhi; Punjab 302/5 in 90 overs (Anmolpreet 124, Wadhera 123* vs Madhya Pradesh; J&K 52/0 in 24 overs (Puri 29*) vs Tripura; Railways 327/8 in 88 overs (Vivek 108, Upendra 113; Sandeep 5/87) vs Chandigarh.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

2
Punjab

In Punjab, Rahul Gandhi says 'Navjot Singh Sidhu will get some role in Congress'

3
Chandigarh

BJP's Anup Gupta is Chandigarh's new mayor

4
Punjab

Video: Security breach in Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Punjab's Hoshiarpur as man tries to hug him

5
Diaspora

21-year-old Indian student from Punjab's Hoshiarpur dies in car crash in Australia

6
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

7
World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks 'sincere' talks with India to resolve 'burning' issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role

8
Trending

‘Beautiful’ Ladakhi girls dance to 'Ghodey pe sawar' amid snow-capped mountains of Ladakh, netizens can’t get enough of ‘graceful dancers and stunning setting’

9
Nation

Air India urination case: Crew report suggests complainant woman 'instigated' by co-passenger

10
Trending

71-year-old man dragged by scooter on Bengaluru street; video goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya today

Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it

Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...

US is putting every ounce of its energy to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...

JP Nadda to lead saffron party in 2024 poll

JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll

Gets extension as party president


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

Mayoral Poll: BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher’s vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Mohali Cop uses melody to warn traffic offenders

Nod to ~17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

Nod to Rs 17.79 cr road projects in Delhi

In 8 years, massive rise in Yamuna's pollution in Delhi

Tussle deepens, AAP accuses Delhi L-G VK Saxena of interfering in govt work

DU to form Centre for Hindu Studies

Delhi horror: Four accused face murder charges

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Out on bail, Malerkotla man nabbed with 265-gm heroin

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants