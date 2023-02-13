Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra edge out Karnataka to set up final date with Bengal

PTI

Bengaluru, February 12

Saurashtra secured a place in the Ranji Trophy final for the fifth time in the history of the tournament, defeating Karnataka by four wickets here today. The former champions scored the required 115 runs for victory on the fifth and final day of their semifinal to set up the title showdown with Bengal, who beat defending champions Madhya Pradesh. It will be a repeat of the 2019-20 summit clash, which Saurashtra won.

Saurashtra skipper Arpit Vasavada, following his double-century in the first innings, scored an unbeaten 47 off 51 balls. Reduced to 42/5, the 34-year-old Vasavada remained calm under trying circumstances to guide his side to a hard-fought win in 34.2 overs. A 63-run partnership between captain Vasavada and Chetan Sakariya (24), however, dashed Karnataka’s hopes of entering their first final since 2014-15.

Dominant Bengal

Indore: Bengal beat the defending champions by 306 runs here today. Bengal, who last won the title in 1989-90, will host the final by virtue of having secured more points than Saurashtra in the group stage.

Brief scores: Karnataka: 407 & 234 (Jose 109, Agarwal 55; Sakariya 4/45, Jadeja 4/79) vs Saurashtra: 527 & 117/6 (Vasavada 47; Koushik 3/32, Gowtham 3/38); Bengal: 438 & 279 vs Madhya Pradesh: 170 & 241 (Patidar 52; Pramanik 5/51, Mukesh 2/35).