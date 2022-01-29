U-19 WC: 9 Canada players test positive for Covid

Tarouba (Trinidad): Two Plate competition matches of the ICC Under-19 men's Cricket World Cup, involving Canada were on Friday cancelled after nine players from the team tested positive for Covid-19. agencies
Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases: BCCI
New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah today said the postponed Ranji Trophy will be held in two phases starting next month, clearing the decks for India's premier domestic competition to resume after being cancelled last season.
Bambolim
ISL: Chukwu's lone goal hands Jamshedpur 1-0 win
Jamshedpur FC inflicted a huge blow to FC Goa's aspirations for a playoffs berth with a solitary goal win in an Indian Super League match here today.
Dubai
Tense closing birdie helps Sharma make cut
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rode on a closing birdie with a 12-foot tense putt to make the cut at the 2022 Dubai Desert Classic here today. Sharma, at one time was in danger of missing the cut, which looked like falling at even-par and eventually fell at one-over. Meanwhile,Aditi Ashok got off to a flying start at the Gainbridge LPGA with a superb 6-under 66 to be tied-3rd and three short of leader Lydia Ko (63).
