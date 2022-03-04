Ranji Trophy: Tripura fight back against Punjab

New Delhi

Medium-pacer Manisankar Murasingh picked up a five-wicket haul as Tripura bounced back after being shot out for 127 to reduce Punjab to 79/7 at stumps on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group F match here.

Cairo

Shooters win gold in 10m air pistol team event

The trio of Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh and Ruchita Vinerkar combined to win the gold in the women’s 10m air pistol team event of the ISSF World Cup here. They shot 16 in the gold medal contest. agencies