Ranji Trophy: Tripura fight back against Punjab

Medium-pacer Manisankar Murasingh picked up a five-wicket haul as Tripura bounced back after being shot out for 127 to reduce Punjab to 79/7 at stumps on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Group F match here.
Shooters win gold in 10m air pistol team event
The trio of Shri Nivetha, Esha Singh and Ruchita Vinerkar combined to win the gold in the women’s 10m air pistol team event of the ISSF World Cup here. They shot 16 in the gold medal contest. agencies
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
