Ranji Trophy: Tripura set Punjab 240-run target

New Delhi: Manisankar Murasingh produced a spectacular all-round show as Tripura set Punjab a target of 240 in their Ranji Trophy Group F match here today. Murasingh grabbed 6/8 to bundle out group leaders Punjab for 120 in reply to Tripura's 120 all out in the first innings.

Mount Maunganui

Women’s World Cup: Dottin's final over grounds Kiwis

Deandra Dottin's last-over heroics helped West Indies stun hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup today. Needing just six runs off six balls to overhaul West Indies' 259/9, New Zealand lost three wickets in five balls to be bowled out for 256. It was Dottin's first over of the match.

Muscat

Indian athletes script history with maiden medal

The trio of Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati scripted history by winning the country's maiden women's 20km team medal, a bronze, at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships. Agencies