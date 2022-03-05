Ranji Trophy: Tripura set Punjab 240-run target

New Delhi: Manisankar Murasingh produced a spectacular all-round show as Tripura set Punjab a target of 240 in their Ranji Trophy Group F match here today. Murasingh grabbed 6/8 to bundle out group leaders Punjab for 120 in reply to Tripura's 120 all out in the first innings.
Mount Maunganui
Women’s World Cup: Dottin's final over grounds Kiwis
Deandra Dottin's last-over heroics helped West Indies stun hosts New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Women's World Cup today. Needing just six runs off six balls to overhaul West Indies' 259/9, New Zealand lost three wickets in five balls to be bowled out for 256. It was Dottin's first over of the match.
Muscat
Indian athletes script history with maiden medal
The trio of Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati scripted history by winning the country's maiden women's 20km team medal, a bronze, at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships. Agencies
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
The moves against the social media giants on Friday follow b...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest