Ranji Trophy winner Shardul Thakur thrilled to be back in CSK

PTI

Mumbai, march 15

Fresh from a title-winning run with Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur is now looking forward to his IPL homecoming with the Chennai Super Kings where he expects to “grow” under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after a not-so-great season last year.

Thakur was part of the CSK squad from 2018 to 2021 before plying his trade with Delhi Capitals (2022) and Kolkata Knight Riders (2023). He returns to CSK this season after being bought for Rs 4 crore.

“I am very excited to play under Mahi Bhai. There is always something you take away from the game when you are playing with him,” he said.

