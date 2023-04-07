Rashford at the fore again for Man U

manchester, April 6
The composed finish. That now-familiar finger-to-the-temple celebration pose.
Marcus Rashford continued his prolific post-World Cup scoring spree for Manchester United on Wednesday to put the team back on course for the Champions League qualification.
The England forward’s 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the pouring rain at Old Trafford as United ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top-four.
United are tied for points with the third-placed Newcastle, who were helped by some woeful defending by relegation-threatened West Ham in a 5-1 thrashing at the London Stadium.
No player in the Premier League has scored more than Rashford’s 11 since the competition resumed in late December after the World Cup. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid wave looms as India’s population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief
India on Saturday recorded 6,155 fresh Covid-19 infections, ...
Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict
The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understandin...
Application window for CUET-UG reopens; register by April 11
Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG, up by 41 p...
Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Infiltration attempt was foiled in Shahpur sector
PM Modi goes on jungle safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka
The reserve was brought under ‘Project Tiger’ in 1973