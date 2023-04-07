Rashford at the fore again for Man U

manchester, April 6

The composed finish. That now-familiar finger-to-the-temple celebration pose.

Marcus Rashford continued his prolific post-World Cup scoring spree for Manchester United on Wednesday to put the team back on course for the Champions League qualification.

The England forward’s 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford in the pouring rain at Old Trafford as United ended a three-match winless run in the Premier League to move back into the top-four.

United are tied for points with the third-placed Newcastle, who were helped by some woeful defending by relegation-threatened West Ham in a 5-1 thrashing at the London Stadium.

No player in the Premier League has scored more than Rashford’s 11 since the competition resumed in late December after the World Cup. — AP

#England