Rashford drives United forward

Manchester, December 22

Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute on Wednesday and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.

Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.

The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London. — AP