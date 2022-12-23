Rashford drives United forward

Manchester, December 22
Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford scored to help Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 and advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup.
Back from their World Cup duties, Denmark’s Eriksen finished from close range in the 27th minute on Wednesday and England’s Rashford scored on a superb solo effort after the break in United’s first game since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last month.
Nottingham Forest also reached the quarterfinals in a 4-1 victory over second-division Blackburn. Wales international Brennan Johnson scored twice on his return to action after the World Cup.
The shock of the evening was third-tier Charlton’s upset of Premier League club Brighton in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in London. — AP
Pele’s cancer worsens
Sao Paulo: Pele’s health has worsened during his hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors said. The Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Wednesday that Pele’s cancer has advanced and that the 82-year-old Brazilian football great is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries
Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector
The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...
At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'
Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans