Rashid Khan finishes 2nd after losing playoff

Tamsui (Taiwan)
Indian golfer Rashid Khan gave his all but came up short on the second playoff hole to end runner-up at the Taiwan Masters as home favourite Chan Shih-chang grabbed the title. Veer Ahlawat (72) finished T-8 at 6-under, while Shiv Kapur (71) ended T-10 at 5-under. Ajeetesh Sandhu was T-21.
New Delhi
Javelin thrower Shivpal gets 4-year ban for doping
Javelin thrower Shivpal Singh, who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, was handed a four-year suspension for failing a dope test last year.
New Delhi
Mukesh, Rajat earn maiden India call-up for SA ODIs
Seamer Mukesh Kumar and batter Rajat Patidar today earned their maiden India call-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on October 6. The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, while Shreyas Iyer will be his deputy.
Rajkot
Irani Cup: Saurabh show puts Rest of India in control
All-rounder Saurabh Kumar hit a fifty before returning to snap two wickets as Rest of India tightened the noose around Saurashtra on Day 2 of their Irani Cup match. At stumps, Saurashtra were 49/2, still trailing by 227 runs.
Manchester
Haaland, Foden star as City thrash United 6-3
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League. — Agencies
