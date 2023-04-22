Rashid Khan, Kshitij Naveed Kaul take joint lead at Ahmedabad Open

Ahmedabad

The Delhi pair of Rashid Khan and Kshitij Naveed Kaul moved into joint lead with a total of 7-under after the penultimate round of the Ahmedabad Open. While two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid struck a 4-under 68 to jump six spots, three-time PGTI winner Kshitij shot a 3-under 69 to gain one spot.

New Delhi

Nishima replaces Shilji for U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation today named Nishima Kumari of Jharkhand as replacement for attacking midfielder Shilji Shaji of Kerala in the India U-17 women’s squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 tournament. India will play against hosts Kyrgyzstan on April 26 and Myanmar on April 28 at Bhiskek. Shilji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday night.

Kazan

Russia’s Chikunova sets 200m breaststroke record

Russia’s Evgeniia Chikunova shattered the 200m breaststroke world record with a time of 2 minutes 17.55 seconds on the final day of the Russian swimming championships. The previous record of 2:18.95 was set by South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker in the final of the Tokyo Olympics.

New Delhi

Tendulkar, Kohli, Sindhu lose Twitter blue ticks

Top India sportstars, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and double Olympics medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, have lost the blue checkmarks that helped verify their identity on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The Woodlands (USA)

Chien leads at rainy Chevron in first women’s Major

Peiyun Chien shot a 5-under 67 on a rainy day in the Chevron Championship to take the Round 1 lead in the LPGA Tour’s first Major of the year. — Agencies