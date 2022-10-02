Rashid Khan slips to 73, but still shares lead in Taiwan

Tamsui (Chinese-Taipei)

Indian gofler Rashid Khan battled his way through the third round to hang on to a share of the lead at the $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters here today. Rashid, who started the day four shots clear of the field, carded a 1-over 73. He shared the lead with Chinese-Taipei’s Chan Shih-chang (69).

Rajkot

Irani Cup: Rest Of India take control vs Saurashtra

Medium-pacer Mukesh Kumar rattled Saurashtra before Sarfaraz Khan put Rest of India (ROI) in the driver’s seat on the opening day today. At stumps, Khan’s unbeaten 125 off 126 balls took ROI to 205/3 3 after Saurashtra were all out for a meagre 98 in 24.5 overs.

Chengdu

World Team C’ships: Indian women go down to Germany

Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale registered impressive wins but star paddler Manika Batra lost both her fixtures as the Indian women lost 2-3 to Germany in their ITTF World Team Championships opener today. The men’s team blanked Uzbekistan 3-0. — Agencies