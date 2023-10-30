Ratan Tata refutes claims that he offered cash prize to Afghanistan cricket player

New Delhi, October 30
Industrialist Ratan Tata on Monday said that he has no connection with cricket while refuting claims that he has offered cash prize to Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.
In a post on micro blogging site X (formerly Twitter), Tata said: “I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players.” He further said: “I have no connection to cricket whatsoever.”
“Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” Tata noted.
I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players.— Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) October 30, 2023
I have no connection to cricket whatsoever
Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official…
His statement came in response to widespread WhatsApp forwards claiming that he had pledged to give a specific cash award to Khan.
#Afghanistan #Cricket #Ratan Tata #Social Media #Twitter #WhatsApp
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2
The ED has mentioned Kejriwal’s name multiple times in its c...
Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases
The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...
Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don't have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC
Scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to...
Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site
Facility to produce small car Nano had to be shifted from Si...
Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district
Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...