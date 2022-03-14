Rattled by spectator’s outburst, Naomi Osaka loses

Indian Wells, March 13

Rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator, Naomi Osaka went on to lose 6-0 6-4 to Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Osaka trailed in the first set when a woman in the stands shouted, “Osaka, you suck.” The Japanese star approached the chair umpire to ask that something be done. But the umpire explained that she didn’t know who it was and could not take any action. “I didn’t hear what lady say. But after that moment, I saw that Naomi, she start to cry,” Kudermetova said.

Osaka later made the unusual request to use the umpire’s microphone to address the crowd, which did not happen. A supervisor came on court for a prolonged discussion with Osaka. The supervisor told the umpire “if it happens again, we’re going to find him.”

Nadal fights on

Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3 6-2 in the second round, the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to world No. 1.

Rafael Nadal didn’t have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by practice partner Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2 1-6 7-6(3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year.

In women’s play, Jasmine Paolini upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 2-6 6-3 6-3 in Round 2. — AP