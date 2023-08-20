Ravi Bishnoi hails comeback hero Jasprit Bumrah

PTI

Dublin, August 19

Everyone was waiting to see this Jasprit Bumrah, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said of the India pacer after he shone on his comeback to international cricket following an 11-month injury layoff.

Leading a second-string Indian team in the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, Bumrah claimed two wickets in his very first over, setting the platform for his side’s nervy win against Ireland in the opening match of their three-match series.

Bumrah registered impressive figures of 2/24, including 16 dot balls in his four-over spell, as India restricted Ireland to 139/7.

“It was his first match after nearly 11 months. First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm,” Bishnoi said.

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that, were fun to watch,” added Bishnoi, who also ended with excellent figures of 2/23.

India won the match by two runs via the Duckworth/Lewis method after rain intervened. The visitors were 47/2 in 6.5 overs when the heavens opened up.

“We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket. We bowled really well and got a good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition,” Bishnoi said.

#Cricket #Hardik Pandya #Jasprit Bumrah