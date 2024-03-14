Ravichandran Ashwin back on top after emotional series

NEW DELHI, March 13
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin reclaimed the top spot in the Test bowler’s rankings following his nine-wicket haul in the fifth and final Test against England last week.
It was a memorable 100th Test match in Dharamsala for India’s spin spearhead, who finished as the leading wicket-taker of the series with 26 dismissals.
Ashwin, who claimed his 500th Test wicket in the third game in Rajkot, replaced teammate Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the Test rankings.
Bumrah slipped to third place behind Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, who moved up two rungs after claiming six wickets in the second Test against New Zealand.
It was the sixth time in his career that Ashwin rose to the top spot in ranking and it was an eventful series against England for the 37-year-old.
The off-spinner temporarily withdrew from the Rajkot Test to be with his ailing mother in Chennai before he reunited with the squad on Day 4 of the contest.
Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, thanked India captain Rohit Sharma for letting him to be with his mother in Chennai when the Test was on.
“Rohit is a special person, an outstanding leader, with a golden heart,” the spinner said. “I saw it first-hand. I’d give my life for him on the field, that’s the kind of captain he is.” — Reuters
