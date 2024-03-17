 Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t allow challenges to check his progress: Anil Kumble : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t allow challenges to check his progress: Anil Kumble

Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t allow challenges to check his progress: Anil Kumble

He enters the 500-wicket club

Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t allow challenges to check his progress: Anil Kumble

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble. File Photo



PTI

Chennai, March 17

Ravichandran Ashwin’s entry into the 500-wicket club has delighted the legendary Anil Kumble who said the off-spinner’s immense success over the last decade stems from his desire to learn and ability to rise above constant challenges.

At 516 wickets currently, Ashwin is the second highest wicket-taker in Tests for India behind Kumble (619), and the former India leg-spinner wasn’t one bit surprised.

“Ashwin has had as many challenges thrown at him. He hasn’t allowed a single one of them to check his progress. He’s been an exceptional match-winner for the country for more than a decade, and the consistency that he has shown is a great hallmark.

“That calls for utter and complete dedication to the cause,” said Kumble during a function organised by Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to felicitate Ashwin for completing 100 Tests and 500 wickets. 

Kumble said Ashwin has been able to tackle the huge amount of expectations placed on him by the ever-demanding Indian fans.

“In India, once you have raised the bar to a certain level, it isn’t easy to keep performing. The expectations in every game are unrealistically high. Anything less than five wickets is considered a failure. Although unfair to the player concerned, Ashwin has managed that really well,” Kumble said.

But those numbers are the result of Ashwin’s bloody-minded work on and off the field, reckoned Kumble.

“His numbers have been outstanding. There is no fun in stacking up the wickets if it doesn’t help the team win. He has an overwhelming correlation with his and India’s success. He’s seldom been satisfied with being very good or even excellent. Each day, he wants to be better than the previous one. That’s the sign of a great learner,” he said.

Kumble also praised Ashwin for his in-depth knowledge of the sport, especially of the opponent’s game.

“While we worked together for a year when I was the Indian coach, his thorough preparation and in-depth understanding of the players was up against a revelation.

You could see how he set them up, what speeds he bowled at them and from what angles he delivered the ball,” said the Bengaluru man.

The 53-year-old said Ashwin added a lot of value to the team beyond his bowling.

“Besides his bowling, he adds a lot of value with his batting and his input on the field. In white-ball cricket, he has never shied away from experimenting and has even bowled leg-spin. It’s not surprising given how much belief he has in himself, and I’m sure it will continue for long,” he detailed.

Kumble also traced a similar career path for himself and Ashwin.

“Many pundits believe there is a lot of similarity between Ashwin and my career. We have several common threads that unite us. We put pressure on the batters, the close-in fielders, the standing umpires, and in Ashwin’s case, the non-striker, and also the third umpire on some occasions,” he added. 

Kumble started as a medium pacer before a local cricketer-official Yousef Motorwala turned him into a leg-spinner. Similarly, Ashwin had always wanted to be a top-order batter before taking up spin as his calling card.

“We both didn’t start off aspiring to be spinners. I wanted to be a fast bowler, and Ashwin had his sights set on becoming a top-order batter. But the elements conspired to thrust us into a journey of great adventure, and that is how I became a leg-spinner, and Ashwin became an off-spinner.

“So, welcome to the 500-wicket club. Congratulations, Ash. You have become a part of a very special club, and it’s great to have a fellow Indian spinner for company,” he concluded. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

2
India

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

3
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

5
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

6
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

7
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

8
Comment

‘Arun Khetarpal story was waiting to be told’

9
Comment

Bhagat Singh, martyr and thinker

10
India

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

Future Gaming and Hotel Services donated Rs 509 crore to DMK

International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised

Strict action against perpetrators of violence: MEA on Gujarat University incident

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged in Noida o...

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

This is the second case registered under the anti-money laun...

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

The suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was str...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Monday

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

‘Fake’ case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says AAP leader Atishi on ED summons to Kejriwal

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college