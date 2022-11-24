Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Bangladesh ODIs

New Delhi

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was today ruled out of next month’s three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after he failed to recover from his knee injury that kept him out of the recent T20 World Cup in Australia. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been named as his replacement. India will also play two Tests.

Youth World C’ships: Four more boxers confirm medals

Four Indian boxers — Tamanna (50kg), Devika Ghorpade (52kg), Muskan (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) — assured themselves of a medal after reaching the semifinals with dominating victories at the Youth men’s and women’s World Boxing Championships in La Nucia, Spain. India have been assured of 11 medals. — Agencies