RCB appoint Andy Flower as head coach; part ways with Mike Hesson, Sanjay Bangar

Former Zimbabwe batsman says he is looking forward to take RCB to newer heights in IPL 2024

Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower. File photo



PTI

Bengaluru, August 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday appointed the vastly experienced Andy Flower as their head coach, officially ending the term of Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar.

The contracts of both Hesson, director of cricket operations, and Bangar, the head coach, were up for renewal in September but the franchise decided to move on from the duo.

Rajesh Menon, vice-president and head of RCB, met Flower in London for discussions before drafting him in.

Flower said he was looking forward to take the RCB to newer heights in the IPL 2024.

“I am really proud to be joining RCB. I recognise the work put in by Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, who are two coaches I respect, and I look forward to the challenge of taking RCB to new heights,” said Flower, who coached Lucknow Supergiants in the last two seasons of the IPL.

Flower also enjoyed a long and successful association with the England cricket team, parting ways after 12 years.

The Zimbabwean was appointed England assistant coach to Peter Moores in 2007, took over as head coach two years later and performed the same role for them in 2014.

During his stint as head coach, Flower led England’s Test side to number one in the world, title triumph at the 2010 World Twenty20 and Ashes success in Australia in 2010-11.

Flower has extensive experience in the IPL, having worked with LSG and Punjab Kings prior to that.

The former Zimbabwe batsman said he is looking forward to working with RCB players, particularly with captain Faf du Plessis.

“I’m particularly excited to be reunited with Faf. We have worked very well together in the past and I look forward to forging our partnership and relationship into something bigger and better.

“We have an exciting roster of players to work with, and I recognise and will relish both the amazing opportunity with RCB but also the responsibility that comes with the role. It is a great challenge, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Flower.

Commenting on the decision to appoint Flower as the head coach, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman of RCB, said: “We would like to thank Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar for their excellent work in the past four seasons culminating in three play-offs. Their professionalism and work ethics have always been held in high regard.”

Confirming their exit, both Hesson and Bangar thanked the franchise for giving them an opportunity to work with them and termed their tenure as a rewarding experience.

RCB is yet to make an announcement regarding the coaching staff of their team in the Women’s Premier League. Ben Sawyer is the head coach of the team, and his contract too is under review as part of an internal review.

