RCB star Glenn Maxwell marries longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman ahead of IPL 2022

Chandigarh, March 19
Ace Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Friday married his longtime Indian girlfriend Vini Raman in a private ceremony.
Vini Raman on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a photo of him kissing her. Vini is a pharmacist based in Melbourne.
View this post on Instagram
The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. 🥳🤩— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 19, 2022
Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi! ❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/RxUimi3MeX
Maxwell had skipped the historic tour of Australia because of his wedding in Melbourne.
As per media reports, the wedding took place in the presence of 350 of the cricketer’s closest friends amid tight security.
Vini belongs to a Tamil family residing in the Australian city.
Maxwell and Vini Raman were said to be dating for over 2 years now, and had announced their engagement via Instagram posts in February 2020
