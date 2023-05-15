 RCB win battle royale : The Tribune India

RCB win battle royale

Register 112-run victory after Rajasthan suffer batting collapse

RCB win battle royale

RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell struck half-centuries. PTI, ANI



PTI

Jaipur, May 14

Royal Challengers Bangalore got a boost to their playoff chances with a 112-run win against Rajasthan Royals, who suffered an inexplicable batting collapse in their Indian Premier League match here today.

Chasing a target of 172, hosts Royals suffered a stunning collapse to be bundled out for just 59 in 10.3 overs, with only Shimron Hetmyer (35 off 19 balls) and Joe Root (10 off 15 balls) scoring in double-digit figures. It is the third lowest total in the IPL history.

It was RR’s second lowest total as they just about managed to go past their lowest of 58 against the same opponents in 2009.

Wayne Parnell picked up three wickets for 10 runs. PTI, ANI

Rajasthan failed to put up a fight as their batters kept on playing attacking shots when the situation demanded a partnership on a slow and tricky wicket.

RCB’s bowlers exploited the lack of application from the RR batters. Wayne Parnell was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 10 runs from his three overs. Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma took two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell got one each.

With the win, RCB jumped to the fifth spot with 12 points from 12 matches, while RR moved down to sixth with 12 points from 13 matches. RCB also managed to get a healthy bump in the run rate.

Royals lost five wickets for 25 runs in the powerplay, with Parnell taking two, including that of Jos Buttler (0) and captain Sanju Samson (4). But it was Siraj who had opened the floodgates by getting the wicket of in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (0). It was a rare instance as both the RR openers got out for ducks.

Earlier, captain Faf du Plessis and Maxwell struck half-centuries to help RCB post a challenging 171/5 after opting to bat.

Du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Maxwell (54 off 33 balls) continued their strong form on a slower pitch. Anuj Rawat hit 29 not out off just 11 balls late in the innings as RCB added 51 runs in the last five overs. Australian spinner Adam Zampa (2/25) and pacer KM Asif (2/42) were the most successful Royals bowlers while Sandeep Sharma got one wicket.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171/5 (du Plessis 55, Maxwell 54; Zampa 2/25); Rajasthan Royals: 59 all out in 10.3 overs (Hetmyer 35; Parnell 3/10, Bracewell 2/16).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

2
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

3
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

4
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

5
Punjab

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

6
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

7
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Entertainment

Virat Kohli drops unseen pictures of Anushka, Vamika on Mother's Day

10
Himachal

World Bank approves Rs 51 crore grant to help set up integrated road safety enforcement system in Shimla, Nurpur

Don't Miss

View All
46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Top News

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Pakistan's military establishment plans to keep me in jail for 10 years under sedition charges: Imran Khan

Khan is likely to appear before the Lahore High Court in con...

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

Terror funding case: NIA raids 6 locations in J-K

The NIA teams are accompanied by CISF personnel and local po...

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra's Kadapa

7 killed in SUV-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh

The collision occurs on Kadapa-Tadipatri highway near Chitra...

IL&FS money-laundering case: ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil

ED issues fresh summons to NCP MLA Jayant Patil in money-laundering case

The 61-year-old MLA from Islampur seat of Maharashtra was is...


Cities

View All

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

Now, women too deputed at Golden Temple for frisking

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12

Delhi govt's DBSE to release its first-ever results for classes 10, 12 today

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Unlike Sangrur, meticulous planning worked for AAP in Jalandhar bypoll

Adampur airport a priority: Sushil Kumar Rinku after meeting Arvind Kejriwal

AAP’s calculated gamble paid off

'Murder of democracy': Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on AAP's win

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end