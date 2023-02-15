RCB's Kanika ready for WPL challenge

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 14

During her schooling years at Sri Aurobindo International School here, Kanika Ahuja was confronted with a dilemma — whether to choose skating or cricket. Looking back, she can proudly state that the choice she made was the right one.

On Monday, when Kanika was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL auction for Rs 35 lakh, a wave of joy swept the Ahuja household.

Her grandfather Satpal vividly remembers the days when he used to accompany Kanika to her practice sessions. “I used to take her to he Dhruve Pandove Stadium. While she played, I would go for a walk at the adjacent Baradari Gardens,” he said.

The off-break bowler, who honed her skills at the Cricket Hub academy, has come a long way since then. From captaining the Punjab team in the under-16 and under-19 categories, Kanika has shone for the state in List-A cricket as well.

While the highlight of her career has been a five-for against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy last year, she hopes to better that record with her franchise. “I have come a long way but this is just the beginning. I will do better for the franchise,” said Kanika.