RCB's Kanika ready for WPL challenge

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, February 14
During her schooling years at Sri Aurobindo International School here, Kanika Ahuja was confronted with a dilemma — whether to choose skating or cricket. Looking back, she can proudly state that the choice she made was the right one.
On Monday, when Kanika was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL auction for Rs 35 lakh, a wave of joy swept the Ahuja household.
Her grandfather Satpal vividly remembers the days when he used to accompany Kanika to her practice sessions. “I used to take her to he Dhruve Pandove Stadium. While she played, I would go for a walk at the adjacent Baradari Gardens,” he said.
The off-break bowler, who honed her skills at the Cricket Hub academy, has come a long way since then. From captaining the Punjab team in the under-16 and under-19 categories, Kanika has shone for the state in List-A cricket as well.
While the highlight of her career has been a five-for against Maharashtra in the quarterfinals of the Women’s Senior One-Day Trophy last year, she hopes to better that record with her franchise. “I have come a long way but this is just the beginning. I will do better for the franchise,” said Kanika.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...