 Ready to quit wrestling if proved we asked for exemption from trials: Bajrang Punia : The Tribune India

Ready to quit wrestling if proved we asked for exemption from trials: Bajrang Punia

‘Yogeshwar Dutt had surgery one month before 2015 World Championship but took part in it, he betrayed nation’

Ready to quit wrestling if proved we asked for exemption from trials: Bajrang Punia

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik during a press conference in New Delhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 24

Facing opposition from fellow grapplers for receiving exemption from Asian Games trials, the protesting wrestlers on Saturday denied demanding such a favour from the IOA ad-hoc panel and said they would quit wrestling if it was proved.

London Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt had on Friday questioned the ad-hoc panel’s decision and asked if these wresters were agitating against the outgoing WFI chief to get such favours.

He had also exhorted the junior wrestlers, their coaches and parents to raise voice against this injustice.

Dutt had also levelled some other allegations and the trio of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat addressed their followers on social media, responding to the comments made by the former wrestler and now a BJP leader.

“We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare,” said Sakshi Malik.

“We didn’t take away anybody’s rights. We had just asked for time as we have been away from wrestling for six months, but you are spreading wrong information,” Malik, the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist, said.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang said they will quit wrestling if it is proved that they had asked for just one-bout trial for the Asian Games and World Championships.

“If you had problems about one-trial bout, you should have approached the sports minister and asked on what basis they are taking the trials. But you chose to spread poison through social media,” he said.

“We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption. If our elders feel that we have done anything wrong, we will quit.” However, none of the three wrestlers said if they are willing to compete in full draw and will not accept direct entry into the final.

It has been learnt that it was Gian Singh and Ashoak Garg, the two coaches who were added to the ad-hoc panel, who had sought exemption from trials for six wrestlers.

Both Gian Singh and Ashoak Garg were with the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar during their protest.

Sakshi asked Dutt to refrain from spreading wrong message that the six wrestlers “just wanted to win and participate in one trial.”

“In our life, we have never gone without any trials and never ever deprived any junior,” she said.

Apart from this trio, Bajrang’s wife Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi’s husband Satywart Kadian and Jitender Kinha were given exemption.

Dutt had posted a twitter video on Friday, questioning the logic and criteria behind the decision.

After Dutt’s tweet, Vinesh had slammed Dutt, saying that the wrestling world will remember him for being a spineless lackey of Brij Bhushan.

Dutt was one of the six members of the oversight panel formed by the government to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Bajrang also alleged that Dutt had participated in the 2015 World Championships despite being not fit and it amounted to betrayal.

“In 2015, you (Dutt) betrayed the nation. I have proof of that. You had gone for an ACL surgery just one month before the World Championships. The second person was Amit Dhankar. He could have qualified but due to your injury you neither played the tournament nor did you provide your weight (category).” Dutt was forced to pull out of the 2015 Wrestling World Championships in the USA after being found unfit at the eleventh hour, leaving the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) red-faced.

This remark was in response to Dutt’ allegation that Vinesh had pulled out of Indoor Asian Games at the last minute. Dutt had said she had got a spot on the Indian team without appearing and trials but later chose not to compete, ending India’s medal chances in that weight category.

Dutt had also alleged that Vinesh had got her hisband’s relative Om Prakash Dahiya a hefty Rs 25 lkah prize money from the Haryana government though it was her real coach Mahabir Phogat who deserved the cash reeard.

Responding to that Vinesh said, “You made a mistake. The amount was Rs 35 lakh. He deserved it because he trained me and worked hard. He is Dronacharya (Lifetime) awardee, he had trained more than 100 wrestlters.”

Vinesh also said she did no wrong by getting a posting of her choice.

“It was just a posting not Prime Ministership,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

2
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

3
World

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

4
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

5
Trending

Viral video: African-American singer Mary Millben sings Indian national anthem, seeks PM Modi's blessings by touching his feet

6
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

7
Punjab

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

8
Himachal

Kiratpur-Nerchowk highway to be ready by early next month

9
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

10
Himachal

66 PWD works to 1 contractor, most incomplete: Himachal Pradesh High Court takes erring staff to task

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Opposition asks govt to send all-party delegation to Manipur as Amit Shah chairs all-party meet

All efforts being made to restore peace in state on PM Modi'...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return to Ukraine

Moscow had braced for the arrival of a private army led by t...

Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi’s welcome

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

Modi landed in Cairo for the first bilateral by any Indian p...

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

290 goats perish, 50 sustain injuries in avalanche near Kugt...

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

‘Need to forget differences and move forward together’: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s Delhi ordinance

AAP is yet to decide if it will attend Opposition parties’ n...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala